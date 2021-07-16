Leon has gone 11-for-32 (.344 average) with three home runs, two stolen bases, a double and a triple in eight games for Double-A Corpus Christi since returning from a sprained finger July 4.

Leon picked up the injury in late June and was sidelined for about a week and a half before he returned to the lineup. The 23-year-old infielder regained health just in time for last weekend's All-Star Futures Games, where he played for the American League team and struck out in his lone at-bat. Leon is slashing .250/.353/.455 with a 11.6 percent walk rate and 32.4 percent strikeout rate at Corpus Christi this season, his first in affiliated ball since signing a $4 million deal with Houston over the winter.