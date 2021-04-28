Leon is expected to start 80 percent of his minor-league games at shortstop this season with the rest coming in center field, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Per the report, Leon is grading out as a 70-grade runner with an 80-grade arm, which would allow him to profile at any position on the diamond. Leon has been well regarded mostly due to his potential to hit for power and average, but it's starting to sound like he might be a true five-tool prospect. He will open the year at Double-A, but as Callis notes, there is a clear path to the majors in center field if he can hit the ground running. Long term, he could be the heir apparent to Carlos Correa, who is a free agent this offseason/