Leon agreed to a $4 million deal with the Astros on Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Leon is a high-contact masher who already has at least plus power to the pull side. The Cuban outfielder turns 23 in May, so he is one of the oldest international players signing on Jan. 15, which means he could be assigned to the upper levels of the minors this season. He hasn't played in games in a while, and there are inconsistent reports on his run times, but his bat should play at the highest level.