Leon will be taking groundballs at shortstop this spring, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. "(Leon) looks good at shortstop," general manager James Click said. "Some guys you put out there and it looks mechanical. He has a smooth, natural action, good hands and has a cannon."

He is an outfielder by trade, and that remains his most likely position when he reaches the majors, but Houston obviously thinks he's got some defensive chops on the dirt as well. Leon has been working out in big-league camp and could make his spring debut in the coming days. He turns 23 in May, so if he were extremely impressive this spring, there's a chance he could open in the majors or at Triple-A, but it seems more likely he will get his feet wet at Double-A first.