Leon is hitting .243/.386/.485 across his first 127 plate appearances with Triple-A Sugar Land.
Leon managed only a .033 ISO across 75 plate appearances with Sugar Land to end the 2021 season. While he's increased that mark to .243 in the new campaign, he is still striking out at a 32.3 percent clip. That type of performance isn't likely to earn him a promotion to the majors, but it is worth noting that Leon has played the majority of his games in center field. Chas McCormick is currently the primary center fielder in Houston, but he has just a .301 wOBA to go along with a .238/.286/.393 line. If Leon can show some increased contact ability in the coming weeks, he could still factor into the team's plans at the big-league level in 2022.