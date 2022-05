Leon went 3-for-5 with two home runs and a career-high six RBI in Saturday's game for Triple-A Sugar Land.

He is hitting .333/.444/.784 with five home runs, five steals, a 12.7 BB% and a 28.6 K% over his last 51 at-bats. Leon's power/speed upside is very apparent -- he hit one of his homers clear out of the ballpark to left Saturday -- but cutting down on the strikeouts will probably be a prerequisite for the Astros giving him the call this season.