Leon was diagnosed Tuesday with a facial fracture and will be placed on Triple-A Sugar Land's 7-day injured list, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though Leon won't require surgery to address the injury, he's dealing with more than cosmetic damage after he took a fastball to the face during his lone plate appearance in Sugar Land's game Saturday. The 24-year-old has produced an .822 OPS and 32 stolen bases in 395 plate appearances at Triple-A this season, but the injury may close the door on Leon's chances of getting a promotion to the majors in 2022 to take over as Houston's everyday center fielder.