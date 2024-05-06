Murfee (elbow) was recently cleared to resume throwing off the slope of a mound, MLB.com reports.

Murfee is on the mend from July 5, 2023 surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow. The right-hander should soon begin throwing off the top of the mound while gradually ratcheting up the volume and intensity of his bullpen sessions. After that, Murfee will face live hitters in batting practice before eventually heading out on what will likely be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The reliever is unlikely to be ready to return from the 60-day injured list until late in the season.