site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-peter-solomon-designated-for-assignment | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Peter Solomon: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 1, 2022
at
6:15 pm ET
•
1 min read
Solomon was designated for assignment by the Astros on Thursday.
The 26-year-old began the season as one of Houston's top pitching prospects but has now lost his place on the 40-man roster. Solomon has started in 18 of 23 outings for Triple-A Sugar Land this year and has a 5.20 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 88:44 K:BB over 97 innings.
More News
03/28/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/30/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/24/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/20/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/20/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/18/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read