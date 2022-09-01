Solomon was designated for assignment by the Astros on Thursday.

The 26-year-old began the season as one of Houston's top pitching prospects but has now lost his place on the 40-man roster. Solomon has started in 18 of 23 outings for Triple-A Sugar Land this year and has a 5.20 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 88:44 K:BB over 97 innings.

