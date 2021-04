Solomon was recalled by the Astros on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Solomon has yet to throw an inning above the High-A level, though he probably would have advanced beyond that point by now if not for 2019 Tommy John surgery and the canceled minor-league season last year. In just 109.1 total innings as a professional, he owns a 2.30 ERA and a 29.2 percent strikeout rate. Blake Taylor (ankle) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.