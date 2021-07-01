Solomon was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Solomon tossed two scoreless innings for the Astros earlier in the season, but he was sent down at the end of April and made nine appearances (six starts) with the Triple-A club. He posted a 6.11 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in 35.1 innings during that time, but he'll now rejoin the big-league bullpen after left-hander Ryan Hartman was sent down Thursday.
More News
-
Astros' Peter Solomon: Returns to alternate site•
-
Astros' Peter Solomon: Recalled by Astros•
-
Astros' Peter Solomon: Sent down Wednesday•
-
Astros' Peter Solomon: Earns first big-league callup•
-
Astros' Peter Solomon: Protected from Rule 5 draft•
-
Astros' Peter Solomon: Recovering from Tommy John surgery•