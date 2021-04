Solomon was recalled by the Astros on Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Solomon made his first two major-league appearances in mid-April and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two in two scoreless innings. He'll now rejoin the big-league club after Jake Odorizzi (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. It's not yet clear who will take Odorizzi's spot in the starting rotation.