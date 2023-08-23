Maton (elbow) threw a bullpen session at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday and could begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Maton has now thrown two bullpen sessions over the last three days and has responded well to both of them, so he looks like he'll be ready to test himself in a game setting. The right-hander said he expects to require only rehab appearance prior to being activated from the 15-day injured list. If all goes well during his time at Sugar Land, Maton could be reinstated as soon as Sunday or Monday.