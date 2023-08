The Astros reinstated Maton (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Right-hander Ronel Blanco was sent to Triple-A Sugar Land to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Maton, who spent the minimum amount of time on the shelf with the bruised elbow. Maton has collected one save, three wins and eight holds while pitching to a 3.04 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 53.1 innings out of the bullpen this season.