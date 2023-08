Maton (elbow) is beginning a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Sugar Land, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Maton is expected to make only one appearance with Sugar Land before returning to the Astros' bullpen Sunday or Monday. The 30-year-old right-hander was sporting a 3.04 ERA and 58:21 K:BB through 53.1 innings of work when he landed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 12 with a bruised elbow.