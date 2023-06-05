Maton (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Angels after allowing a run on two hits over an inning of work. He struck out one.

Maton relieved J.P. France to start the eighth with the game tied at one apiece and couldn't silence the Angels' bats. He surrendered a leadoff single and then a two-out double, which plated a run to put the Halos in front. The 30-year-old has given up three runs on five hits over his last two innings after he had tossed 10.2 scoreless frames from May 6 through May 30. Overall, he's still been a useful arm out of the bullpen for manager Dusty Baker and now sits at a 1.26 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, 31:4 K:BB and has four holds over 28.2 innings this season.