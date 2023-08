Maton said Sunday that extra tests revealed no structural damage in his right elbow, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Maton landed on the injured list Saturday after taking a comebacker off his elbow during Friday's game against the Angels. The plan is for him to resume throwing during Houston's upcoming series in Miami and potentially return to the bullpen after a minimum 15-day stay on the IL, putting his return date at Aug. 27.