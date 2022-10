Maton will miss the postseason after undergoing surgery on a broken hand, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The injury was self-inflicted, as it occurred after Maton punched his locker following a poor outing to close the year Wednesday against the Phillies. Maton wasn't one of Houston's highest-leverage options this season, but the Astros still would have preferred having him and his 3.84 ERA available.