Maton (hand) agreed to a one-year, $2.55 million contract with the Astros on Friday to avoid arbitration, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Maton was a solid reliever for the Astros last year with a 3.84 ERA across 67 appearances, though he missed the entirety of the postseason after he punched a locker and fractured his hand at the end of the regular season. Assuming he's fully recovered for Opening Day, the right-hander should see some high-leverage work in from of closer Ryan Pressly and setup man Rafael Montero.