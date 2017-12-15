Astros' Preston Tucker: Designated for assignment
Tucker was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Tucker didn't spend any time in the majors during this past season following 46 appearances with Houston the year before. During his time with Triple-A Fresno in 2017, he hit .250/.333/.465 with 24 home runs and 96 RBI. The Astros will have a week before Tucker can be claimed on outright waivers.
