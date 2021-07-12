The Astros have selected Hamilton with the 148th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Hamilton was one of the nation's most productive hitters during his senior season at Wright State in 2021, though it came against mostly low-caliber competition. He supplied a monstrous .374/.535/.771 slash line while racking up 20 stolen bases and a magnificent 56:32 BB:K. In order to quiet his skeptics, Hamilton will need to prove he can still achieve success in the lower levels of the minors, where he'll routinely face higher-velocity pitching than he did in the Horizon League.