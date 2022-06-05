Montero retired the only batter he faced to secure the save in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Royals.

Following Ryan Pressly's ejection for throwing inside and Phil Maton's inability to retire any of the three batters he faced, Montero was able to end a bases-loaded threat. He got Nicky Lopez to ground out to end the game. This was Montero's fourth save of the year, but his first since May 6. He's posted a 2.08 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB across 21.2 innings while adding six holds this season. Should Pressly face a suspension for his actions Sunday, Montero figures to be favored for potential save chances.