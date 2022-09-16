Montero earned the save Thursday against Oakland, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning in a 5-2 victory.

Following a line out, Montero struck out the final two batters to pick up his 13th save of the season. Ryan Pressly recorded saves on the last two nights and Montero was called upon to close out the game for the first time since Sept. 5. He has not allowed a baserunner in six appearances in September, striking out six in six innings of work. He'll likely continue to receive the occasional save chance as the regular season winds down.