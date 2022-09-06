Montero earned a save against the Rangers on Monday with a perfect inning that included one strikeout.

Montero continues to fill in admirably for closer Ryan Pressly (neck), and the former has now racked up five saves over the past 12 days. Montero has allowed just one earned run over five innings during that stretch while posting a 7:0 K:BB. He's the clear favorite for save chances whenever Pressly is out, but the latter could be back as soon as Tuesday, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.