Montero allowed a hit and tallied one strikeout in a scoreless inning to earn a save over the White Sox.

Montero was charged with a blown save in the eighth inning of Thursday's loss but was immediately given a shot to redeem himself. He worked around a one-out single by Tim Anderson on Friday to pick up the save during the 6-3 win. Ryan Pressly took a loss Thursday and did not pitch in Friday's game.