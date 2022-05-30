Montero (2-0) did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless seventh inning while striking out two to earn the win Sunday against the Mariners.

Montero has allowed only one earned run across 19.2 innings this season, while also maintaining a 23:5 K:BB. His dominance was on display Sunday as he needed just nine pitches to set the Mariners down in order. Though Ryan Pressly is locked into the closer role, Montero is capable of delivering excellent ratios and has also racked up six holds on the campaign.