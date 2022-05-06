Montero struck out one and did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold Thursday against the Tigers.

Montero shifted back to an eighth-inning role due to the return of Ryan Pressly (knee). Montero needed only 12 pitches to retire the side and maintain a 2-0 lead for Houston. While he should be projected for a setup role, it will be worth monitoring the effectiveness of Pressly, who blew the save chance Thursday in his first appearance since being activated from the injured list.