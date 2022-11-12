Montero signed a three-year, $34.5 million deal to return to the Astros on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Montero's emergency as a trustworthy high-leverage option helped the Astros to a World Series title. The veteran righty carried a career 5.18 ERA and 1.56 WHIP into last season but finished the year with a 2.37 ERA and 1.02 WHIP. He also saved a career-high 14 games. The Astros have fully bought into this new version of Montero and now have him under contract through the end of his age-34 season. He should remain in a setup role behind Ryan Pressly to start the year but could claim the closer job if Pressly struggles or gets injured.