Montero struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

Montero is up to four saves in his last four appearances with Ryan Pressly (neck) on the shelf. Friday's outing was as sharp as they come for Montero -- he threw 10 of 14 pitches for strikes in a drama-free save, his 11th of the year. The 31-year-old right-hander has been steady with a 2.59 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 60:21 K:BB while adding 18 holds through 55.2 innings. Montero should continue to operate as the primary closer until Pressly returns, which isn't until next week at a minimum.