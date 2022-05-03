Montero earned a save against the Mariners on Monday, allowing one hit and one walk in one scoreless inning.

Montero was far from overpowering in the outing, as he threw only 11 of 21 pitches for strikes and allowed the tying run to come to the plate after inheriting a 3-0 lead. The right-hander got out of a jam by inducing a game-ending double play, however, and thus notched his second save of the campaign. Ryan Pressley (knee) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance Tuesday, so he figures to be back in the closer position for Houston shortly, but Montero may be the best bet for saves in the meantime. In Pressly's absence, he's notched two of the Astros' three saves.