Montero allowed a run on one hit and struck out two in one inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals.

A seven-inning scoreless streak came to a close when Andrew Benintendi knocked in Whit Merrifield on a groundout, but Montero was still able to pick up his second save in his last four outings. This was his sixth save of the year, which came after Ryan Pressly was deemed unavailable after warming up but not pitching Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Through 32.2 innings overall, Montero has been solid with a 1.93 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB while adding 12 holds and three wins as the Astros' primary setup man.