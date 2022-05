Montero struck out one batter in a perfect inning and notched a save against Detroit on Friday.

With Ryan Pressley (rest) getting Friday off, Montero jumped back into the closer role and earned his third save over his last four appearances. The 31-year-old needed just 14 pitches (nine strikes) to retire the Tigers in order. He's now allowed just one run while posting a 17:3 K:BB through 12.1 frames on the year.