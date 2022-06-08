Montero walked three but pitched a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold Tuesday against the Mariners.
Montero was called upon to protect a one-run lead, but he walked the bases loaded after recording only one out. However, he got Abraham Toro to ground into a double play to sidestep any damage. Montero's struggle to find the strike zone is likely to be an aberration, as he had surrendered only five free passes across 21.2 innings entering Tuesday's appearance. Montero has been excellent in a high-leverage role for the Astros this season, delivering a 1.99 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB.