Montero allowed one hit and struck out one across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rangers.

Montero continues to occupy the closer role in the absence of Ryan Pressly (neck), as he has three saves since Aug. 25. He's pitched fairly well in that span, allowing only one earned across three innings while striking out four and walking nine. Montero will almost certainly cede save chances back to Pressly, though he is in a strong position to provide plenty of saves in the short term.