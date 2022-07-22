Montero allowed a hit but recorded the final two outs to tally the save in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Montero was called upon to get the final two outs of the game after Brandon Bielak served up a home run that cut the Astros lead to two. Montero could be in line for save chances in the short term with Ryan Pressly (personal) likely out for most of the team's weekend series against the Mariners, though Hector Neris received the opportunity -- but blew the chance -- in the first game of the doubleheader. Montero has been a strong member of Houston's bullpen all season while maintaining a 1.85 ERA with 43:14 K:BB across 39 frames.