Montero picked up the save with a scoreless ninth inning against the Rays on Sunday. He allowed one hit and two walks while striking out one.

After getting the first batter to fly out to start the ninth inning, Montero allowed three of the next four batters to reach base and enable the go-ahead run to step up to the plate with two outs. All ended well, however, as he got Taylor Walls to ground out to second base to end the game and record his 14th save of the season. Over his last 10 appearances dating back to Sept. 9, Montero has allowed two earned runs over 10 innings with two saves and four holds.