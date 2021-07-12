Garza was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land following Sunday's win over the Yankees, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Garza was recalled last Thursday and wound up logging 1.2 scoreless innings while picking up the win in Sunday's dramatic comeback victory. He struck out three, though he clearly didn't have great control, as he also issued three free passes. Garza will return to Sugar Land for the time being but figures to be a strong candidate to rejoin the Astros' bullpen when the club becomes in need of another arm some time after the All-Star break.