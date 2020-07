Garza was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday for an undisclosed reason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Garza was working with the Astros' 60-man roster over the start of camp for developmental purposes, but he'll now miss some time for an undisclosed reason. The right-hander spent the last three seasons at the Triple-A level. Over 78 innings with Triple-A Round Rock in 2019, Garza posted a 4.04 ERA and 1.09 WHIP.