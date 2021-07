Garza was recalled by the Astros on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Garza was sent down Monday, but he'll now return to the major-league club after Brooks Raley was placed on the injured list Thursday due to health and safety protocols. The right-hander was relatively effective in his most recent stint in the big leagues, as he posted a 3.24 ERA and 1.44 WHIP while striking out 10 in 8.1 innings across seven appearances.