The Astros selected Garza's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Houston placed Lance McCullers (shoulder) and transferred Josh James (hip) to the 10- and 60-day injured lists, respectively, to clear room on the active 26-man roster and 40-man roster for Garza. The 27-year-old covered at least two innings in all three of his relief appearances for Sugar Land this season, so he should be capable of giving Houston some length out of the bullpen while he's up from the minors.