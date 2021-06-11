The Astros recalled Garza from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Garza was called up to the big leagues for the first time May 26 but was sent back to Triple-A just five days later. With Enoli Paredes (shoulder) landing on the injured list, Garza is set to rejoin Houston's bullpen ahead of Friday's series opener against the Twins. The right-hander has allowed just one hit across eight scoreless innings in Triple-A this season, but he struggled in his lone major-league outing May 29, allowing two runs in one inning of work against the Padres.