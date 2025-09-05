Urias is not in the Astros' starting lineup against the Rangers on Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Urias has started in each of Houston's last four games, but he went 0-for-10 with one RBI and six strikeouts during the Astros' three-game home series against the Yankees. He'll be on the bench for the start of Friday's contest while Jose Altuve starts at the keystone and Yordan Alvarez serves as the designated hitter.