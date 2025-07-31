The Orioles traded Urias to the Astros on Wednesday in exchange for right-handed pitcher Twine Palmer, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

With Isaac Paredes (hamstring) likely to miss the remainder of the season, the Astros will bring in Urias to replenish their infield depth. The 31-year-old is batting .248 with a .688 OPS on the season -- both of which are the lowest marks of his career -- but his defensive versatility will help him crack the starting nine while Houston navigates a plethora of injuries.