Guduan was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros will bring Guduan up for the fourth time this season to provide an extra arm out of the bullpen after Will Harris (shoulder) was returned to the 10-day disabled list. Guduan, who has surrendered seven runs over eight innings with the big club this season, will likely be ticketed for mop-up duty in relief.