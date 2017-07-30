Astros' Reymin Guduan: Added to active roster
Guduan was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros will bring Guduan up for the fourth time this season to provide an extra arm out of the bullpen after Will Harris (shoulder) was returned to the 10-day disabled list. Guduan, who has surrendered seven runs over eight innings with the big club this season, will likely be ticketed for mop-up duty in relief.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...