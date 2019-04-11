Guduan was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Guduan will take the spot vacated by fellow lefty Framber Valdez, who was optioned to Round Rock in a corresponding move. Guduan allowed just two runs in 9.2 spring innings with a 13:2 K:BB and performed similarly to start the year for Round Rock, allowing one run with a 6:1 K:BB in three frames.

