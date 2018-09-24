Guduan was recalled by the Astros on Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Guduan has made one appearance for the Astros this season, allowing one run in two innings while striking out three batters. He posted a solid 3.74 ERA in 55.1 innings of relief for Triple-A Fresno. He'll be low-leverage bullpen depth for the final week of the season.

