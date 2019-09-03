The Astros reinstated Guduan (suspension) from the restricted list and designated him for assignment Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Guduan was suspended in early August for the remainder of the minor-league season for an undisclosed violation of team rules. There was some thought that Guduan could join the major-league team in September, but the Astros decided instead to effectively cut ties; as a lefty who throws 95 mph on average, Guduan is unlikely to pass through waivers unclaimed and remain in the organization.