Astros' Reymin Guduan: Done for 2019 after suspension
General manager Jeff Luhnow announced Sunday that Guduan will be suspended for the remainder of the season due to a disciplinary issue, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Luhnow declined to elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the suspension beyond noting that Guduan broke team rules at Triple-A Round Rock. The lefty reliever previously made seven appearances for the big club this season, giving up seven runs in 5.1 innings. The 27-year-old will retain a spot on the 40-man roster but could be a non-tender candidate this winter after ending his 2019 campaign on a disappointing note.
