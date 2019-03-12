Astros' Reymin Guduan: Heeds manager's advice
Guduan has used his slider more during spring training, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Guduan's fastball lives in the upper 90s, and he's been in the habit of throwing it often. That was the case when Guduan was up with Houston in 2017, when he walked 12 over 16 innings as a left-handed reliever. At the encouragement of manager AJ Hinch, Guduan incorporated the slider more and the results are promising. He's struck out nine and walked one over five innings. "I think a guy that has the arm strength that he has probably has always been encouraged to use it," Hinch said. "But he needs to throw his slider a little more and, stylistically, change a little bit of how he uses his pitches." Guduan is still in the mix for the vacant spot in the bullpen. The Astros currently don't have a left-hander committed to the 'pen, which works in Guduan's favor.
