Astros' Reymin Guduan: Loses bullpen battle
Guduan was optioned to minor-league camp Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Guduan seemed to have a decent shot to open in the big leagues as one of just two lefties in the Astros' pen, but the team will elect to go with Framber Valdez as the only southpaw. Guduan had a strong spring, allowing just two runs while posting a 13:2 K:BB in 9.2 innings, and he could still factor into the picture at some point this season.
